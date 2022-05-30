Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.14. 1,078,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,969,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.