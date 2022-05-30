Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $97.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,568,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.23, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 52 week low of $74.35 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.65.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

