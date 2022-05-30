WEMIX Trading Up 38% This Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $548.74 million and approximately $234.88 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $4.45 or 0.00014469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 295.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,570.92 or 0.40849096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008449 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

