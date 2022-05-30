Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the April 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. 2,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,788. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

