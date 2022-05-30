Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 1.73% of CompoSecure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMPO. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,284,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $2,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Shares of CMPO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,950. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.27. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CMPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CompoSecure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Wilk purchased 20,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $121,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,592,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,700,340.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 845,890 shares of company stock worth $6,087,239.

CompoSecure Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.