Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 175,000 Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Get Inception Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IGTAU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGTAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inception Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.