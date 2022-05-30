Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Bilander Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,950,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,853,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,411,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWCB remained flat at $$9.68 on Monday. 119,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,976. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Bilander Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

