Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cohn Robbins worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 2,028.0% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,158 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,783,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 443,980 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 266,675 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its position in Cohn Robbins by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRHC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.97. 41,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,384. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

