Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in TZP Strategies Acquisition were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TZPS. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

TZPS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 258,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,117. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

