Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOACU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IOACU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,276. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

