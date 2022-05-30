Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases 38,797 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,971,000 after purchasing an additional 340,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,703,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after acquiring an additional 614,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.90. 30,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,895. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a PE ratio of 7.63.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.