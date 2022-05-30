Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 144,360 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Whitebox Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,360 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Community Health Systems worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

CYH traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 112,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,711. The stock has a market cap of $713.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

