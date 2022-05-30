Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIBYU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,843,000.

Shares of LIBYU stock traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.10. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

