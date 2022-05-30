Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.54 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Willdan Group stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.45 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.26 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $209,122.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

