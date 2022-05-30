Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $130.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.63.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $1,735,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

