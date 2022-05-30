Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE WGO opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

