World Token (WORLD) Market Capitalization Tops $275,515.54

World Token (WORLD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, World Token has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $275,515.54 and $21.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

World Token Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

