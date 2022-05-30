WOWswap Market Cap Hits $1.27 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00007132 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $14,953.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.44 or 0.00656354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00472296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033340 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008497 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

