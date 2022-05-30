Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $2.82 or 0.00009620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $185,192.81 and $58.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 336.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,545.03 or 0.35940814 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.73 or 0.00500093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033980 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.