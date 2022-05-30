XeniosCoin (XNC) Market Capitalization Tops $42.31 Million

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. XeniosCoin has a market capitalization of $42.31 million and approximately $6,445.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XeniosCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XeniosCoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00217467 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001597 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006133 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000076 BTC.

XeniosCoin Profile

XeniosCoin (XNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. The official website for XeniosCoin is xenioscoin.com . XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

