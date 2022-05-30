XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPO. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.86.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.