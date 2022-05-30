YFDAI.FINANCE Hits Market Capitalization of $240,525.70 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 30th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $240,525.70 and $217,924.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $60.34 or 0.00196083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 295.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,570.92 or 0.40849096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00481935 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008449 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. The official website for YFDAI.FINANCE is yfdai.finance . YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF

Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE

