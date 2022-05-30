yieldfarming.insure Tops One Day Volume of $2,796.00 (SAFE)

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. In the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded flat against the US dollar. yieldfarming.insure has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be bought for $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,582.22 or 0.99870480 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00033088 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00197414 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00088409 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00117881 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00194842 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00033348 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . yieldfarming.insure’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

yieldfarming.insure Coin Trading

