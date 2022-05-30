Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAO. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Youdao by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Youdao by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Youdao by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Youdao by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. 5,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,624. Youdao has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $607.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.61.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Youdao will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

