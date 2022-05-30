Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CTIB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.84. 566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,462. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.