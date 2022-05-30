Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:CTIB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.84. 566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,462. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.41.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.