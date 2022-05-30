Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will post $3.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.60 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.19 billion to $14.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.95 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Adient by 385.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADNT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.47. 722,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,749. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.82. Adient has a 52-week low of $28.48 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

