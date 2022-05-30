Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.86. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,552.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,596,000 after purchasing an additional 188,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,110,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 296,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

