Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Vacasa posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.56 million.

VCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vacasa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

