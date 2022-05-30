Zacks: Analysts Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) will post $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $9.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.50.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.74. 36,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

