Zacks: Analysts Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. PlayAGS reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,217. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $214.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

