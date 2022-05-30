Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will announce $310.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.70 million. Ichor reported sales of $282.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 194,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. Ichor has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after buying an additional 51,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ichor by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ichor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Ichor by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Ichor by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

