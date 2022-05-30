Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.58 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:MLM traded up $15.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
