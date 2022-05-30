Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,395. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

