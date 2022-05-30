Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $938.35 Million

Brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) to announce $938.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $934.30 million to $943.45 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $873.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,888. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.30. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

