Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $360.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) will report $360.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $454.00 million and the lowest is $305.01 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $303.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. 50,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $672,455.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,437,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,172,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,137,584 shares of company stock valued at $92,347,081 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $13,109,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $9,172,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

