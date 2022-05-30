Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) to report $918.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $901.00 million and the highest is $946.01 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $797.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

