Zacks: Brokerages Expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. Associated Banc reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 73,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,677. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

