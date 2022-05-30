Zacks: Brokerages Expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CB Financial Services.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBFV. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CBFV stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $26.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co increased its position in CB Financial Services by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the period. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.