Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). Genius Sports posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 83,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,024. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

