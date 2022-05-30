Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). Genius Sports posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 83,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,024. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.