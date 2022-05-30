Zacks: Brokerages Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $229,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,984 shares of company stock worth $1,334,452. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 7.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 374,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after buying an additional 114,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The company has a market capitalization of $918.44 million, a P/E ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

