Zacks: Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) to post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on QSR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,878,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.14. 169,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,268. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

