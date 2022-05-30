Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) to post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($3.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,609. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.