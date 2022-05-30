Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.68. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54.

Nano-X Imaging ( NASDAQ:NNOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

