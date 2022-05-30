ZClassic Price Hits $0.0538 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $499,448.44 and approximately $67.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.59 or 0.00311552 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00075021 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.