Zenfuse (ZEFU) Price Hits $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $617,912.49 and $12,764.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

