Zevia PBC (ZVIA) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Zevia PBC to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zevia PBC and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63 Zevia PBC Competitors 220 773 1029 38 2.43

Zevia PBC currently has a consensus target price of $14.19, suggesting a potential upside of 486.26%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 21.33%. Given Zevia PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zevia PBC and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $138.17 million -$45.99 million -1.25 Zevia PBC Competitors $5.73 billion $412.20 million -32.42

Zevia PBC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC. Zevia PBC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Zevia PBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zevia PBC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zevia PBC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC -39.61% -211.71% -54.50% Zevia PBC Competitors -0.02% -22.29% -2.41%

Summary

Zevia PBC rivals beat Zevia PBC on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

