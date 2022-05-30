ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (ZINC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $8,286.78 and $49.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

