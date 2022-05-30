Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Shares of ZIONP opened at $21.29 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $30.00.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONP)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.