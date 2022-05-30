Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of ZIONP opened at $21.29 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $30.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

