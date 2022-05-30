ZKSpace Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $760,005.00 (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $10.66 million and $760,005.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 247.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,663.94 or 0.57739532 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00481456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008516 BTC.

ZKSpace Token Profile

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

