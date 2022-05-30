Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Acquires 15,320 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.12% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $157,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.29.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $11.46 on Monday, reaching $251.86. 86,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,269. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

